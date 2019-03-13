Indian Navy declares AA, SSR results 2019; check details here

Indian Navy has declared the result for the the common entrance exam for the post of April 2019 batch of Matric Recruit (MR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) on March 12 Tuesday.

All the candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on joinindiannavy.gov.in

The Indian Navy had conducted the tests for AA and SSR between February 26 and February 28, this year. The result for matric recruits (October 2019) will be announced on March 15 Friday.

Candidates who will clear the exams will be eligible for Physical Proficiency Test (PET) and medical test followed by final screening and final medical enrollment.

Here's how you can check MR, AA, SSR result online:

1) Log on to the official website for the Indian Navy Recruitment joinindiannavy.gov.in

2) Go to the homepage and click on the login option.

3) In the new window enter your credential and captcha code.

4) Click on the submit button.

5) Download the merit list and keep it safely till the recruitment process ends.