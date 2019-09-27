Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to commission submarine INS Khanderi on Sunday

The Indian Navy on Saturday will induct its indigenously built second Kalvari class diesel- electric submarine.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will commission the submarine which will be known as INS Khanderi.

"Khanderi is built at state-run Mazgaon Dock Limited and underwent rigorous sea trials for over two and a half years. All the concerns of the Navy have been addressed," said an official of the Western Naval Command.

Key features of the submarine include a state-of-the- art technology which reduces its noise under the sea.

"It is a diesel-electric submarine which runs on battery, with a capability of firing six torpedoes. Its maximum speed is 20 nautical miles, which is a world standard for most of the attack type of submarines," the Navy official said.

Another crucial feature of the new submarine is that unlike previous requirement of 60 crew, its maximum requirement is 36 crew. It saves oxygen availability and increases its capacity to stay under water for long periods, he said.

The MDL has got a contract to build a total of six submarines in Kalvari class in association with the French company Naval Group (previously known as DCNS).

The third submarine in the class, INS Karanj, was launched in January 2018, and is undergoing sea trials at present.