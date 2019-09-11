Business Today

INX Media case: Chidambaram approaches Delhi HC for bail, challenges trial court remand order

Chidambaram also challenged the trial court order's September 5 order remanding him to 14 days judicial custody in the case till September 19

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: September 11, 2019  | 13:39 IST
INX Media case: Chidambaram approaches Delhi HC for bail, challenges trial court remand order
Former Union minister P Chidambaram (File photo)

Former Union minister P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail.

Chidambaram also challenged the trial court order's September 5 order remanding him to 14 days judicial custody in the case till September 19.

The 73-year old Congress leader was arrested by the CBI on August 21.

Also read: INX Media: CBI may file chargesheet in September, to name P Chidambaram as accused

Also read: INX Media case: 'People ask why I've been arrested, I've no answer,' says Chidambaram

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: inx media case | inx media scam | chidambaram | former finance minister p chidambaram | chidambaram in jail | what is inx media scam | karti chidambaram | chidambaram in tihar jail
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close