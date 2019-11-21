Business Today
Loading...

INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar jail on November 22, 23

INX Media case: The ED, in its plea, had sought permission to quiz Chidambaram from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 4 pm on both days

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: November 21, 2019  | 15:39 IST
INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar jail on November 22, 23
File photo of P Chidambaram

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate former finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on November 22 and 23 in connection with the INX Media case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order on a plea filed by the agency.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its plea, had sought permission to quiz Chidambaram from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 4 pm on both days, saying that some documents have to be shown to him.

Also read: SC seeks ED response on Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media money-laundering case

Also read: INX Media case: P Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till November 27

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: chidambaram | p chidambaram | INX case | INX Case Updates | inx chidambaram | INX media case chidambaram | inx media case explained | Chidambaram arrest | Chidambaram in custody | chidambaram case
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close