INX Media case: Supreme Court dismisses P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

Supreme Court has dismissed former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in connection with the INX Media case.

During the arguments earlier, both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate had opposed Chidambaram's plea on the ground that his custodial interrogation was required as he was evasive during questioning.

Both the probe agencies had contended that during Mr Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister, FIPB clearance was granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

