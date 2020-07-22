ISRO to publish Chandrayaan-2 data globally from October

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will start releasing data from Chandrayaan-2 for global use in October.

The agency announced it on Tuesday which marked the first anniversary of the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second moon mission.

It was on this day that India released the GSLV rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali' from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO further said that all eight payloads on Chandrayaan-2 are performing well and it has acquired extensive data from them.

The space agency also informed that the global mapping of the lunar surface as well as polar coverage are being conducted as per the mission plan.

"Parameters are being derived for the presence of water-ice in the polar regions, X-ray based and infrared spectroscopic mineral information, and mid and high-latitude presence of Argon-40, a condensable gas on the Moon which gets released internally by the radioactive decay," it said in an official statement, reported IANS.

ISRO initially planned to release the report on major findings from Chandrayaan-2's science experiments at the Annual Lunar Planetary Science Conference in March this year.

However, the event got cancelled due to COVID-19, the agency added. The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was inserted into lunar orbit on August 20, 2019.

In September 2019, the spacecraft's Vikram Lander lost communication with ISRO moments before its scheduled landing on lunar surface. The lander, with rover 'Pragyan' tucked inside Chandrayaan-2, was just 2.1 kilometres above the lunar surface when it lost contact with the space agency.

On December 2, 2019, US space agency NASA found the lander on moon's surface after which it released the images of its impact site.