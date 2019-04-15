Business Today

India successfully test fires sub-sonic cruise missile 'Nirbhay'

India's Aeronautical Development Establishment has said the cruise missile is India's first indigenously designed and developed long-range missile.

Last Updated: April 15, 2019  | 13:43 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully test fired 1,000 km strike range sub-sonic cruise missile named 'Nirbhay' from Odisha coast today. India's Aeronautical Development Establishment has said the cruise missile is India's first indigenously designed and developed long-range missile.

The cruise missile was test fired early morning. The successful test of the 1,000 km long range missile will definitely provide a boost to India's defence power.

More details are awaited.

