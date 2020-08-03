Business Today
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad goes into self-isolation; met Amit Shah on Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors

twitter-logoPTI | August 3, 2020 | Updated 13:35 IST
Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad

IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has gone into self isolation, as he had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening, a source said.

Prasad does not have any symptoms and the self-isolation is purely based on existing protocol, the source added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

