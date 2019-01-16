Jadavpur University prof who compared girl's virginity to sealed bottle removed from duty

Jadavpur University Professor Kanak Sarkar, whose sexist Facebook post went viral, has been divested of his duties with immediate effect. A notice was issued by the Department of International Relations of the university following severe backlash online and offline for his crude comments. "In view of the recommendation of the Student-Teacher Committee of the Department, Prof Kanak Sarkar is divested of his teaching duties with immediate effect. Substitute arrangements would be decided in the meeting of the Board of Studies scheduled on 18 January 2019," the notification read.

"The incident is unfortunate and this is not desired from a professor. We will take action according to law. I have convened a meeting on Wednesday," said Suranjan Das, JU Vice Chancellor, after a students' delegation met the joint registrar on Tuesday.

Jadavpur University professor Kanak Sarkar who made controversial remarks in a Facebook post has been divested of his duties with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/OlmdshSSUI - ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2019

Sarkar has been accused of making such comments both on campus and on social media several times in the past, as mentioned in a report in Hindustan Times. Following the remarks, students of Jadavpur University took to the streets and demanded that he be removed from duty. The students even raised slogans against the professor. Additionally the protesting students submitted a memorandum to the Vice Chancellor and the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the university seeking action against Sarkar.

The head of the department called for a student-teacher meet before submitting a report to Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das.

Additionally, taking note of the incident, the National Commission for Women wrote to the West Bengal Police seeking an inquiry into the matter. The NCW urged the police to take appropriate action as per the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code in the letter.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Kanak Sarkar had said, "Many boys remain fool. They are not aware of virgin girl as wife. Virgin girl is like Sealed Bottle or sealed packet. Are you willing to buy broken seal while purchasing a Bottle of Cold drinks or a packet of biscuit? (sic)." According to multiple reports, Sarkar's Facebook wall is full of such sexist comments and remarks.

After the backlash, Sarkar defended himself in yet another post and said that he was free to express his opinion. "My expressions may not have been proper but my intentions were not bad. In the past, I wrote numerous posts against rape and atrocities on women," he said on Tuesday.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

