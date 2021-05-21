'Jahan Bimar Wahan Upchar': PM Modi's new slogan in fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with doctors and officials of Varanasi through video conferencing. Varanasi is the constituency which PM Modi represents in the Lok Sabha. During the interaction, the Prime Minister got emotional and thanked doctors and front line workers for their efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PM also provided a new mantra for COVID-19 management- 'Jahan Bimar Wahan Upchar'. The Prime Minister stated that bringing COVID-19 treatment to the patient's doorstep will reduce burden on health system.

PM Modi advised against complacency and urged the doctors and officials of Varanasi to engage in the long battle against COVID-19 by focusing on rural areas of Benaras and Purvanchal. "PM Modi said that the plans that have been made and the campaigns that have been run in our country in the last few years have helped a lot in fighting Corona," noted a PMO press release.

PM Modi was informed about the efforts undertaken in the last month to contain the spread of Covid.

The doctors also informed the Prime Minister that they have been vigilant about the threat of Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) and have already taken steps and created facilities for tackling the disease. The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of continuing to train manpower for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. "He also asked the officials to work towards bringing down vaccine wastage in the district," read the PMO release.

PM Modi commended the work done by healthcare professionals and other frontline health workers of Varanasi. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to all those who lost their loved ones. "He praised the speed with which the number of oxygen and ICU beds has been increased in such a short time in Banaras and the way the Pandit Rajan Mishra Kovid Hospital has been activated at such a short notice," added the release. The Prime Minister also explained the important role played by ASHA and ANM sisters in the fight against COVID-19.

The Prime Minister applauded the initiative of micro containment zones and appreciated the home delivery of medicines. "He requested the health workers to make this campaign as comprehensive as possible in rural areas. He said bringing doctors, labs and e-marketing companies together to provide a tele-medicine facility named 'Kashi Kavach' is also a very innovative initiative," noted the release.

