40 lakh postpaid mobile phone services restored in Kashmir after two months

Postpaid mobile services in the Kashmir valley have been restored 72 days after all mobile and internet communications were blocked by the government. The communication blackout by the government was imposed after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Around 40 lakh postpaid mobile phones were made operational on Monday.

As per reports, around 30 lakh pre-paid mobile phone connections are yet to be restored. Internet connectivity will also remain suspended for a while.

J&K Principal Secretary had earlier stated, "More specifically, all postpaid mobile phones, irrespective of the telecom service provider, will stand restored and be functional from 12 noon on Monday, 14 October, 2019."

The government restored landline connections in the state last month. Only a few of such connections are used at homes. Communication in Jammu was restored within days of the blockade. Mobile internet was also started around mid-August. However, internet facility on mobile phones were snapped after misuse.

The union government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and bifurcated the state into two union territories. The government said that the move would ensure that the state would enjoy the same benefits as rest of the country.

The centre imposed massive security and other restrictive measures to avert a major backlash. Politicians were kept in house arrest and tourists were evacuated from the state. While some of these restrictions were eased, mobile and internet communications were largely blocked.

