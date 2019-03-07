Jammu bus stand blast LIVE updates: 28 people injured in grenade explosion; entire area cordoned off

As many as 28 people were injured in a grenade explosion at the Jammu bus stand on Thursday morning. Police confirmed that the grenade explosion caused mild to severe injuries to at least 28 people, following which they were transferred to nearby govt medical college. The incident happened around 12 noon, after which the police cordoned off the entire area, and are conducting an investigation. MK Sinha, IGP Jammu on blast at bus stand, earlier told ANI: "It was a grenade explosion, it has caused injuries to approximately 18 people, all shifted to hospital." The blast has occurred just a few days after 44 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited.

1.48pm: The number of injured people in the explosion has reached 28; some of them are critically injured, say the police.

#UPDATE 28 people injured in grenade explosion at Jammu bus stand https://t.co/4Zs62BD7xj - ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019

1.14pm: Apart from today's blast, grenade explosions were also reported at this crowded bus stand on December 29, 2018, and May 25, 2018.

1.09pm: Security forces say there were reports of the possibility of a blast in the area; police yet to identify those behind the attack.

1.07pm:Sniffer dogs have been deployed to searchfor any other possible threat; police are probing the exact cause of theincident.

1.03pm: According to reports, the grenade was thrown from outside with an anticipation of causing maximum damage. The grenade fell beneath a bus at the bus stand, causing a huge blast, which injured at least 18 people.

12.57pm: A mysterious blast has taken place inside a bus in Jammu. More details are awaited.

12.30pm: Police says the entire area has been cordoned off and the injured have been rushed to the nearby government hospital.