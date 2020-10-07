Japan to retain strategic ties with India, says foreign minister Motegi

Business Today
twitter-logoReuters | October 7, 2020 | Updated 10:15 IST
Japan will retain a strong emphasis on strategic ties with India under the new administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told his Indian counterpart on Wednesday.

Motegi met Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar a day after four-way Quad talks among the foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

At the talks, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for deeper cooperation with Asian allies as a bulwark against China's growing regional influence.

In response to Motegi's remarks, Jaishankar welcomed the chance to review the two nations' "very special partnership", but did not elaborate.

Tags: Japan strategic ties with India | Indo-Japan relations | Toshimitsu Motegi | Subrahmanyam Jaishankar | Quad talks tokyo
