Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Phase 1 Live Updates: 'Vote in maximum numbers,' Amit Shah appeals to voters

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Live Updates: Union home minister Amit Shah Saturday appealed the people of Jharkhand to come out and vote in maximum numbers in Jharkhand Assembly Voting phase 1 and ensure a government free from corruption and Naxalism. Shah in his tweet said that stable government elected by majority is needed to be formed. "To form a stable government and to make Jharkhand free from corruption and Naxalism, a government elected by majority needs to be formed. I appeal to all the voters voting in the first phase to contribute to keep Jharkhand on the path of development by voting in maximum numbers," Shah tweeted.

The election commission (EC) is going to conduct the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections today (November 30). The electorate will vote in 13 constituencies across six districts of Jharkhand. Jharkhand health minister and BJP nominee Ramchandra Chandravanshi and state PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon are the key contestants in Jharkhand voting phase 1. The fate of 189 candidates will be decided by a total of 37,83,055 electorate, comprising 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters.

The phase 1 of Jharkhand assembly elections 2019 will be conducted in several constituencies including a lot of Naxal-affected areas such as Latehar, Lohardaga, Chatra, Gumla, Manika, Panki and Daltonganj. The BJP is fighting elections in 12 seats in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections 2019. The party is also supporting independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. Meanwhile, the JMM, Congress and RJD are contesting in four, six and three constituencies.

The Jharkhand election 2019 is going to be held in five phases which will conclude on December 20 and the final results will be announced on December 23.

7.47 am: Vote in large numbers: Amit Shah appeals to voters in Jharkhand

à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤à¥ à¤­à¥à¤°à¤·à¥à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤µ à¤¨à¤à¥à¤¸à¤²à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤°à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¯à¤¹à¤¾à¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¥ à¤°à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤°, à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤¯à¤ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤®à¤¤ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¥à¤® à¤à¤°à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤² à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¸à¤° à¤°à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥¤ - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 30, 2019

7.45 am: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das appeals people of the state to vote in large numbers

"Today is the first phase of #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. I appeal to all to vote in large numbers. Your one vote is important for the development of the state," said Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das: Today is the first phase of #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. I appeal to all to vote in large numbers. Your one vote is important for the development of the state.

7.35 am: BJP fighting in 12 seats, opposition alliance JMM-Congress-RJD in 4 in the first of Jharkhand Assembly election 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting in 12 seats in Jharkhand Assembly voting phase 1 and is supporting independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD is in the fray in four, six and three constituencies, respectively.

7.15 am: Voting underway in Chatra constituency in Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Voting underway at polling booth number 472 in Chatra. Voting on 13 constituencies in the state for the first phase of elections will be held today.

7.00 am: 1st phase of voting in Jharkhand Assembly election begins

The voting of the first phase in the Jharkhand Assembly election has begun.

First phase of polling for 13 seats begins in Jharkhand

6.45 am: Voting to begin from 7 am

The voting for the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly election spread over five phases will begin at 7 am today.

6.30 am: First phase of voting in Jharkhand Assembly polls begins today, several Naxal-affected areas go to polls

Jharkhand Assembly Voting phase 1 kickstarts today in 13 constituencies across six districts. Voting will begin at 7 am and will end at 3 pm. The Jharkhand Assembly election is going to be held in five phases and will conclude on December 20. The results will be announced the EC on December 23.

6.25 am: Constituencies in first phase of Jharkhand Assembly election

Seats for which polling will take place are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

6.15 am: Fate of 189 candidates will be sealed in the first phase

A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters eligible to exercise their franchise will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase of Jharkhans Assembly elections.