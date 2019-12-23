Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results 2019: Congress' Rajendra Singh leads in Bermo seat

Congress candidate Rajendra Singh is leading in Bermo constituency by a big margin at the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 results. BJP's Yogeshwar Mahto is trailing in the fight for the constituency. Bermo went to polls along with 80 constituencies in December. Bermo voted on December 12th which was the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls 2019.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Yogeshwar Mahto had won from the Bermo seat. Bermo that falls under the Bokaro parliamentary constituency is located in the Giridih district of the state.

Things are not looking very positive for the ruling party BJP as it is trailing behind the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. Chief Minister Raghubar Das lost from the Jamshedpur East seat. His ex-colleague Saryu Roy who rebelled against the party won from the Jamshedpur East constituency.

However, CM Das had earlier said that the trends are not decisive and that they would win and form the government. "Had Saryu Rai caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far. Let me clearly state that we're not only winning but we'll also form govt under the leadership of BJP in the state," said Das.

Meanwhile, the JMM-Congress-RJD combine has already started celebrating as they crossed the halfway mark. The JMM president Hemant Soren is likely to be the next chief minister if the alliance wins.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit polls, Hemant Soren is the most popular candidate for the chief minister's position.

