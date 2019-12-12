Jharkhand Assembly polls 2019: 3rd phase of voting begins; over 56,000 voters to decide fate of 309 candidates

Jharkhand Assembly elections: The third phase voting for 17 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand started at 7 AM on Thursday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) and state authorities have made tight security arrangements at all sensitive polling stations. In critical areas, including Kodarma, Barhi, Barkagaon, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria (SC), Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, and Khijri (ST), polling will take place till 3 am only. Voting at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will end at 5 pm. Over 56 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in this phase of elections to choose the fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees. "A total of 56,18,267 voters are eligible to cast votes in the 17 constituencies across eight districts. The voters include a total of 26,80,205 women and 86 third gender voters," Vinay Kumar Choubey, the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand, said. The Assembly elections to the 81-member Jharkhand House began on November 30 and will culminate on December 20 as two more phases of voting are yet to take place.

8.51 AM: People queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Bokaro.

8.30 AM: Polling going on at St Anne's School in Ranchi.

8.00 AM: Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers; I particularly urge my young friends to vote, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today.



7.15 AM: Voting underway at polling booth number 82 in Chatra. Polling in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections being held today.