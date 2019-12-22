Jharkhand Assembly Result 2019: How to watch live streaming on India Today, Aajtak for latest updates

The final results for the Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 will begin at 8 AM, today. The polling process for the state's assembly elections was held in five phases from 30 November to 20 December 2019.

A total of around 2,08,52,808 voters -- 1.08 crore female, 1.18 crore male, and 40,336 service voters -- will decide the fate of total 1,216 candidates in Jharkhand assembly elections 2019.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the Congress-JMM alliance is expected to form the government in Jharkhand. Additionally, if this exit poll prediction turns true, it'll be another major defeat for Narendra Modi's BJP after its recent blow in Maharashtra.

Here's how to watch live coverage on India Today, Aajtak on results day:

India Today TV and Aaj Tak's LIVE election coverage will begin from 6 am today.

India Today TV and Aaj Tak will be extensively covering the announcement of Jharkhand Assembly election results.

Both, Aaj Tak and India Today will give you complete coverage of the 2019 assembly election.

They will also inform about all the political parties and politicians who participated in the Jharkhand Assembly election.

They will also provide extensive coverage throughout the day with minute-by-minute updates and trends from the state.

Additionally, for coverage of Jharkhand assembly election in Hindi watch Aaj Tak TV or log on to the Aaj Tak's official website.

For our English viewers, watch India Today TV or log on to India Today's official website.

You can also watch the live stream of both channels on IndiaToday.in and AajTak.intoday.in.

Additionally, both TV channels will also be holding a debate with experts, who will be analysing the live trends and discuss the impact of this election result.

