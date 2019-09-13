Joint MD of Lanson Toyota Reeta Lankalingam found dead at Chennai home

Chennai-based businesswoman Reeta Lankalingam was found hanging at her home in Kothari Road area. Lankalingam, the Joint Managing Director of Lanson Toyota, was found dead on Thursday morning. Police believe that she may have killed herself over a family feud.

Investigators said that 49-year-old Reeta Lankalingam's body was found when she did not come out for breakfast in the morning. When the help knocked on her door, she did not respond, following which they broke into her room.

A senior police said, "It appears to be a case of suicide. We are investigating it."

Investigators also said that her husband Lankalingam Murugesu spent the night before at a hotel and was not at home on Thursday morning. According to the police, she had an argument with her husband, the Managing Director of Lanson Toyota, over an employee.

No note related to her death has been found yet.

