Justice NV Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

Justice NV Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Saturday morning. Justice Ramana was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind. The ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan with all COVID-19 guidelines in place.

A notification regarding the appointment of Ramana as the Chief Justice of India was published by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice on April 6.

Chief Justice Ramana hails from Ponnavaram Village, Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh and is a first-generation lawyer. Justice Ramana will serve as the CJI for a year and four months till August 26, 2022. He is the second CJI from the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Justice Ramana's career spans nearly four decades. "He has practiced in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service and Election matters," reads his profile on the Supreme Court website. Ramana specialises in constitutional, criminal, service and Inter-State River laws.

He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. He functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013, according to the Apex Court's website.

SA Bobde, the 47th Chief of Justice India retired from his post yesterday. Bidding farewell to Justice Bobde, Justice Ramana said, "We are going through testing times as we battle the Covid wave. Lawyers, judges and court staff are all affected due to the virus. Some hard measures may be necessary to break the chain of transmission. We can defeat the pandemic together with dedication."

Chief Justice Ramana faces the challenge of filling six vacancies in India's top court as no new judge was appointed to the Supreme Court during Justice Bobde's tenure.(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

Also Read: COVID-19 crisis: India reports over 3.46 lakh cases; 13.83 crore vaccines given so far

Also read: Support pours in from countries amid India's devastating second COVID-19 wave

Also read: COVID-19 second wave: Ladakh makes RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers at Leh airport