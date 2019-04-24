CJI Gogoi sexual harassment case: CBI, IB, Delhi police called to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the CBI, IB and Delhi Police chiefs to appear before it and meet in chambers the judges hearing a lawyer's claims of a larger conspiracy to frame CJI Ranjan Gogoi on allegations of sexual harassment.

The matter is being heard by a three-judge special bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

The bench said it will meet the CBI and IB directors and the Delhi Police commissioner in "secret".

"It is not an enquiry. We are meeting these officers in secret. We don't want any evidence to be disclosed," the bench also comprising justices R F Nariman and Deepak Gupta said.

The matter relates to the independence of the judiciary in the country, the bench said.

Mishra has termed the entire episode as "very disturbing".

It directed that the officers will meet the judges in chamber at 12:30 pm and the bench will reassemble to hear the matter again at 3 pm.

The lawyer, Utsav Singh Bains, has submitted a report in the Supreme Court regarding his claims that there was a conspiracy to frame the Chief Justice of India in a sexual harassment case.

The court perused the report of the lawyer, which was filed in a sealed cover, about allegations that there are some who manage verdicts.

