Karnataka By-election 2019 LIVE: Voting begins in 15 assembly seats to decide fate of Yediyurappa govt

The fate of the BS Yediyurappa government would be decided soon as 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka are undergoing their crucial by-elections. Voting began at 7am on Thursday and would wrap up by 6pm. Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hoskote, KR Pet and Hunsur are the constituencies that are undergoing the Karnataka by-elections. The results of the elections would be declared on December 9.

The BS Yediyurappa government came to power after dethroning the JDS-Congress coalition government. These seats were vacant after the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JDS MLAs. The BJP needs to win at least six of these 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly.

11:40 am: BBMP has made special arrangements to help senior citizens, disabled & visually impaired voters.

11:30 am: An estimated 6.06% of voting took place during the first 2 hours.

11:00 am: EVM malfunctions reported at two booths -- booth number 99 in Athani constituency and booth number 49 in Bhuvanahalli, Hoskote constituency.

10:45 am: Karnataka Congress President, Dinesh Gundu Rao: Today the price of onions is so high that if you buy a lot of onions in bulk, you may get an income tax notice. Petrol prices, diesel prices, onion prices all have hit the roof.

10:29 am: Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress: It is an example of what BJP is doing. They don't have any confidence in their leaders, they are just trying to poach our leaders. They pressurised Vasanth Kumar but he came back to us. They should stop these poaching tactics.

10:28 am: R Vasanth Kumar, Corporator: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took me to the Chief Minister's residence all of a sudden and made me join BJP.

10:25 am: R Vasanth Kumar, Corporator, who joined BJP from Congress two days ago, rejoins Congress.

10:20 am: Voting in Gokak assembly constituency.

10:15 am: Arun Kumar Guttur casts his vote.

10:10 am: People queue up to vote.

10:00 am: Visuals from voting in Bengaluru.