Karnataka bypoll results: 'Voters have given verdict; we will give good administration,' says CM Yediyurappa

Celebrating BJP's good performance in the bypolls in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today said he would ensure a stable and pro-development government for the next three-and-half years - the remainder of his term.

"Voters have given their verdict and the results are out. Now we have to focus on the development of the state. I will give a good administration in the next three-and-half years with the help of our ministers and MLAs," an upbeat Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

He sought the support of the opposition to complete his term unhindered.

"The opposition has been trying to create confusion among people. I appeal to them that at least from now on give us their complete support," Yediyurappa said.

"We had given assurance to all the disqualified (Congress-JDS) MLAs that they will be made ministers. So there is no question of backtracking from what we promised them. We will make them ministers and give them responsibility to grow our party base in their area," he said.

The BJP fielded 13 disqualified MLAs in the by-election held on December 5 in 15 constituencies. The party is leading in 12 seats, the Congress in two seats and an independent in one seat.

Also read: Karnataka bypoll results LIVE updates: BJP wins 6 seats, retains majority in state assembly