Karnataka crisis: Congress requests Speaker not to accept resignations of 13 MLAs

Karnataka Congress' legal department has petitioned the Speaker, requesting him not to accept resignations of 13 Congress-JD(S) legislators, alleging that rules have not been followed during its submission.

It requested the Speaker Ramesh Kumar to take a final decision only after holding separate inquiry with MLAs and hold hearings to gather public opinion of the constituency they represent.

C M Dhananjaya, chairman of the KPCC Legal and Human Rights department, in a letter to the Speaker, said the MLAs have not submitted their resignations in accordance with the constitution and legislative assembly rules.

"They have to submit the resignations to you (Speaker) in person," it pointed and alleged that the legislators have not resigned "voluntarily".

Accusing the MLAs who have resigned of intentionally not meeting Kumar in person, Dhananjaya said they had submitted resignations to his office in his absence, "without taking any prior appointment from you, out of malice".

They resigned "bowing to compulsions,allurements and such resignations cannot be accepted according to law," he added.

The coalition government is at the verge of losing the majority if the Speaker accepts the resignations of 13 MLAs.

Sources said Congress leaders are even looking at seeking action on the rebel MLAs as per provisions under the constitution if they don't withdraw their resignations and that preliminary discussions have taken place on the matter.

They are likely to also point out to the Speaker that two petitions seeking disqualification of Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli are pending before him.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress accused the BJP of being behind the resignation of the MLAs and demanded to know how much money was being spent on the legislators, as it alleged that state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappas Personal Assistant was seen along with them.

"@rajnathsingh @AmitShah @narendramodi reveal to the nation How much money spent to buy MLA's? Who arranged Flights, Hotel Stay for MLAs? Why @BSYBJP PA accompanied MLA to aircraft? Why @BJP4Maharashtra leaders are visiting Hotel? These prove @BJP4India Traitors of democracy, it said in a tweet along with some pictures.

