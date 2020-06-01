Kerala coronavirus update: COVID-19 cases rise to 1,269; to take call on lockdown extension on Monday

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a meeting on Monday to discuss relaxation measures for the fifth phase of lockdown even as the state reported 61 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. Given that state is reporting a steady rise in coronavirus cases after the return of expatriates and people stranded in other parts of the country, it is unlikely that the government will remove all restrictive measures.

The data released by the state government indicates that there has been surge in number of coronavirus cases during the fourth phase of the lockdown (May 18 to May 31).

Meanwhile, the centre government on Saturday announced a phased exit from the over two-months-long lockdown ending May 31 while extending it till June 30. The first phase called 'Unlock 1' will unlock the country barring the containment zones. The lockdown 5.0 guidelines will come into effect on June 1.

Kerala, which reported first coronavirus patient in India, recorded 61 fresh cases on Sunday, of whom 57 are returnees from abroad and other states. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 1,269, while over 1.34 lakh people are under observation.

Of 1,269, 670 people are under treatment for the infection in various hospitals, 590 have been treated and discharged, including 10 who have recovered today, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. Palakkad reported the highest number of 12 cases, Kasaragod (10), Kannur (7), Kollam, Alappuzha (6), Thiruvananthapuram, Pathnamthitta (4), Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad (3), Kozhikode (2) and Ernakulam (1).

Four cases, two each from Palakkad and Kollam districts, have been infected through contact.

The total number of hotspots in the state has risen to 116 after 10 more areas including Puthunagaram in Palakkad, Thalassery Municipality in Kannur and Punalur in Kollam, added to the list.

Palakkad has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 138, followed by Kannur (114).

So far 1,31,651 people have entered the state, including 19,662 through airports and over one lakh through checkposts. Also, in the state 1,34,654 people are under observation in various districts, of whom 1,33,413 people are in home/institutional quarantine and 1,241 in hospitals, including 208 admitted today.

In the last 24 hours, 3,099 samples have been sent for testing. Overall, samples of 67,371 people have been sent for testing and results of 64,093 available are negative, the release added.

