Kerala plus one result declared; check score at keralaresults.nic.in

The Kerala Department of Higher education (DHSE) has announced Class 11th examination result today, May 28, 2019.

The Kerala plus one result or DHSE plus one results was declared at 11 am today on the DHSE, Kerala's official website dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

This year, the DHSE (Kerala) conducted Class 11th examinations from March 6 to March 27, 2019. And, this time over 4 lakh students had registered for the Plus One examination.

How to check Kerala Plus 1 results:

Step 1: Go to the any of these offficial website keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on "DHSE Plus One Result 2019".

Step 3: Now enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

Step 5: Download the result and take the print out for future reference.

Check Kerala Plus One Result 2019 via SMS

Type KERALA11REGISTRATION NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Check Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2019 via mobile app

Kerala Plus One Result 2019 will also be released on iExaMS, the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department and Saphalam app of Kerala Education Department.

The apps can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, DHSE (Kerala) released the Plus One first allotment list for admissions on 24 May. Students who passed in the Kerala SSLC Class 10 exams are eligible for Class 11 admissions.