Kidnapped CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas released by Maoists

Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas was captured by Naxal forces during the Bijapur border incident on April 3. Police sources have now confirmed that CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas has been released by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

The CoBRA jawan had gone missing after the April 3 gunfight between the Indian security forces and the Naxals at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. Later, the Maoists released a photo of Rakeshwar Singh Manhas who is part of the 210th CoBRA battalion. Twenty-two jawans were killed and 31 were injured in the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh on April 3.

Protests to ensure safe return on CoBRA jawan Manhas

CoBRA jawan Manhas' wife had requested the government to ensure the safe return of her husband. Relatives of CoBRA commando Manhas and others had staged a protest on Wednesday. Protestors had blocked the Jammu-Poonch highway.

"He is the responsibility of the government, which should take immediate action to ensure his safe return to us. We want the government to inform us about the action it is taking for his release," said Manhas's wife. Questioning the government's silence on the issue she added, "If a jawan is late to report to duty by just one day after leave, action is taken against him, but here he is missing since Saturday and nobody is bothered."

"We are concerned about his safety. The Naxals made a claim and also came out with a written statement, and now the government should look for a mediator to bring him back," she explained.

Security forces in Chhattisgarh on April 3 had launched an operation along the Sukma-Bikapur border. The operation led to an intense face-off with Maoist forces. Twenty-two jawans lost their lives while CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas was captured by the Maoist forces.

