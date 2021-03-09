Kolkata fire: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh aid for families of victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 9, announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for relatives of Kolkata fire victims. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi condoled the deaths of those who lost their lives in the fire that broke out in the 13-storied Eastern Railway office building in Kolkata's strand road on Monday. He also announced a relief of Rs 50,000 to people seriously injured in the incident.

"PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Kolkata. Rs 50,00 would be given to those seriously injured," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted on Tuesday morning.





PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Kolkata. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured. â PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 9, 2021

PM Modi also expressed his condolences in another tweet. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," he posted.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2021

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said a high-level inquiry team comprising four principal heads of Railway departments has been ordered to find out the cause of the fire. "Sincere condolences to the families of the 9 brave deceased including 4 firefighters, 2 Railways personnel and an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) who have been fighting the fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata," Goyal tweeted.

The Union Minister added that railway officials, including the General Manager, are present at the site and are working in tandem with the state government to provide all possible assistance and ensure the safety of all concerned.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the site earlier and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and government jobs to one member of the deceased person's family.

Also read: HUL challenges beauty stereotypes, decides to drop 'normal' from ads, personal care products

Also read: Illegal Indian immigrants in US hold $15.5 billion in spending power