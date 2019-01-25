Land scam case: CBI raids Bhupinder Singh Hooda's residence, 19 other locations

The CBI has registered a new case against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation in Gurgaon in 2009 and carried out searches at 20 locations in Delhi-NCR on Friday, officials said.

A team of officials from the agency arrived early morning at his residence in Rohtak, Haryana, they said. According to the officials, 20 locations in the Delhi-NCR region are part of the probe, they said.

The agency is tight-lipped about the details of the case as the search operation is underway. The case is understood to be related to the alleged irregularities in land allotment in 2009, sources said.

It is alleged that there were glaring irregularities in acquisition of 1,417 acres land by the then Haryana government in Gurgaon in 2009, they said.

Congress MLA Kuldeep Sharma lambasted the BJP government and charged that the action was intended to stop the senior Congress leader from attending a poll rally to be held Friday in the run up to the Jind bypoll. Jind bypoll, which has turned out to be a multi-cornered contest, will take place on January 28.

"The Jind by-election is going to take place and today, a poll rally was organised. It (CBI raid) was to happen and it was carried out with an intention of political ill will in order to influence the by-election," Sharma said while talking to reporters in Rohtak.

"The BJP government got this despicable act done in order to stop Hooda from going to the rally," alleged Sharma, who is MLA from Ganaur.

Hooda was to address the poll rally in favour of Congress nominee Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jind. The former Haryana chief minister, along with other senior leaders, have been campaigning for Surjewala for the crucial Jind bypoll.

The Congress has fielded Jat leader and All India Congress Committee communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, a sitting legislator from Kaithal, while the ruling party BJP has nominated Krishan Middha, son of INLD legislator Hari Chand Middha, whose death necessitated the bypoll.The Indian National Lok Dal has fielded local Jat leader Umedh Singh Redhu, while the newly-floated Jannayak Janta Party, a breakaway party from the Chautala family-led INLD, nominated political greenhorn Digvijay Singh Chautala.

