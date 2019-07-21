Launch rehearsal of Chandrayaan 2 completed: ISRO

ISRO said on Saturday that it has completed the launch rehearsal of GSLV Mark III-M1, the launch vehicle of Chandrayaan 2, and its performance is normal.

After aborting the second Indian mission to Moon on July 15, an hour before the take off, ISRO has said it would go ahead with the mission on July 21.

"Launch rehearsal of #GSLVMkIII-M1 / #Chandrayaan2 mission completed, performance normal #ISRO," he said.

The launch of Chandrayaan 2, aimed at landing a rover on the unexplored Lunar South Pole, was aborted early on July 15 due to a "technical snag" in the rocket.

The snag had occurred when the liquid propellant was being loaded into the rocket's indigenous cryogenic upper-stage engine.

Veteran scientists had heaped praise on ISRO for calling off the launch rather hurrying into a major disaster.

