LG Anil Baijal overrules CM Kejriwal's decision; orders Delhi hospitals to treat all COVID-19 patients

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has reportedly overruled Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's order that prohibited coronavirus patients from other states to get treatment at private and government hospitals, except those run by the Centre, in Delhi.

In his capacity as the Chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Baijal has directed departments and authorities of NCT of Delhi to ensure that no coronavirus patient is denied treatment in hospitals on grounds of not being a resident of Delhi, reported Times Now.

On Sunday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that hospitals in Delhi, except those run by the Centre, will only treat patients from the national capital. He had said if people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be provided treatment at private hospitals.

"Over 90 per cent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital," Kejriwal had said at an online press conference.

"Delhi's health infrastructure is needed to tackle the coronavirus crisis at the moment," the Chief Minister said.

Criticising the move in a series of tweets today, Congress leader P Chidambaram had questioned whether Kejriwal had taken legal opinion before he making this announcement.

"Mr Kejriwal says Delhi hospitals are only for Delhiites. Will he please tell us who is a Delhiite? If I live or work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?" Chidambaram tweeted.

"I thought if a person had enrolled in Jan Arogya Yojana/Aayushman Bharat, he can seek treatment in any enlisted hospital, public or private, anywhere in India?" Chidambaram added.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had sought withdrawal of the decision which reserved Delhi hospitals for residents of the national capital. He had also sought an apology from Kejriwal saying no such discrimination should be done in times of such crisis.

