Interest waiver case: Can't hide behind RBI; think about people's plight, SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the central government should make its position clear on the issue of waiver of interest for the six months loan moratorium period, and that it can't hide behind the Reserve Bank of India on the crucial issue concerning public.

The SC said the Centre had powers under the Disaster Management Act to decide on the issue and that it should make the position clear.

The apex court ruled that the Centre should not think about business only and understand people's plight.

The top court said the Centre has so far hidden behind the RBI, which has flagged industry concerns on the issue of waiver of interest.

Governor counsel Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court should not make such observations as they could be "distorted and reported". He said the RBI, as the country's financial regulator, had made the position clear that interest waiver on loan moratorium can't be 'one size fits all' solution.

He said all the accounts that are stressed were being identified and that the RBI could provide them relief by lowering the interest rates.

The story is being updated.