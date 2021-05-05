Lockdown extended in Noida till May 12; here's how to apply for an e-pass

Lockdown has been extended in Noida in order to break the chain of infection in till Thursday morning. The Noida district administration is issuing e-passes so that people can arrange essential goods and services.

"However, the common public in need of movement for essential work like going to hospitals or for medication can apply for the e-pass online," Noida District Magistrate DY Suhas said. This e-pass will be needed not only in Noida but across Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown period and also for travelling outside UP.

In order to apply for an e-pass, people can visit either rahat.up.nic.in and/or rahat.up.nic.in/epass. One would need documents like Aadhaar or PAN card and GST-related papers (in case of commercial units) to apply for an e-pass online.

Earlier this week, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police station extended restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC till May 12 citing law and order situation due to the panchayat election vote counting and some festivals in the next few days.

The order also reiterated limiting the crowd size to 50 for wedding functions and 20 at cremation. It added that buses, metro and cabs would ply at 50 per cent passenger capacity.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (law and order) Shraddha Narendra Pandey stated that weekend curfews from 8pm on Fridays to 7am on Tuesdays and the daily night curfews from 8pm till 7am the next day would continue.

