Lok Sabha Budget Session: PM Modi to address parliament today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the parliament on Tuesday in a note of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address of the house. PM Modi's reply to the issues raised by the President is expected to set the tone and agenda for the next five years of the NDA government in Lok Sabha. Even though his address is a mere formality, PM Modi's speech will be followed widely.

Kovind had addressed the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha last week and had raised several issues comprising water crisis, 'One Nation, One Poll' proposal and the National Register of Citizens. The President said that the government has taken the decision to go ahead with the process of National Register Citizens on a priority basis. Following the fierce debate between the government and the opposition, Congress specifically, on Monday, PM Modi is likely to come up with a sound rebuttal with his speech.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address the Lok Sabha Tuesday. He will table another bill on foreign contributions. Shah presented a bill on Jammu & Kashmir that seeks to grant reservation to locals of the state in educational institutes as well as government jobs.

