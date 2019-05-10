Lok Sabha Election 2019: Delhi Metro services to start at 4 am on Sunday; check schedule here

In an attempt to facilitate arrangements for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on Sunday May 12, the metro services will start from 4 am. The metro services will start two hours earlier than regular timings, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement.

The DMRC said that the Delhi Metro will run at 30-minute intervals from 4 am to 6 am on all lines. However, trains on the Blue Line, going from Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali, will begin operations at 4.30 am.





In an attempt to facilitate arrangements for the elections in Delhi on 12 May 2019 Delhi Metro will run at 30-minute intervals from 4 AM to 6 AM on all lines.*

Normal services on all lines will resume at 6 AM.



Delhi Metro's current span is 373 km and 271 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line, and its average daily ridership is about 30 lakh.

Delhi will be voting for the seven parliamentary seats in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election on May 12.

BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are the key parties who will be fighting for the seats to Lok Sabha in Delhi. Some of the key candidates in the Delhi Lok Sabha elections are Sheila Dixit, Dr Harshvardhan Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi, Vijendra Singh, Brijesh Goyal and Atishi Marlena.

