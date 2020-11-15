Look forward to celebrating Diwali at the White House next year: Biden, Harris

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wished people on the occasion of Diwali and said that they look forward to celebrating the festival of lights at the White House next year.

Extending their wishes, Biden and Harris said in a joint statement that, like many cherished traditions, Diwali too symbolises of "light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and empathy over apathy" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the unprecedented upheaval caused by COVID-19 in the world, they said, "Our hearts go out to everyone who is ushering in this new year with the recent loss of a loved one, or who finds themselves fallen on hard times. Our prayers remain with everyone fighting the pandemic on the frontlines instead of staying safe at home in prayer with their families. And, we know the sadness of being apart on a day that truly signifies the blessing of family and friendship."

"But Diwali is ultimately a reminder of the light that's within us all to hope and dream, and to overcome our differences and keep the faith in each other. That's the light we see shining on this day and that will guide us through the darkness with knowledge, science, truth, unity, and compassion," Harris and Biden noted in the statement.

Expressing hope to celebrate Diwali in White House next year, they stated that as the festival of lights is being celebrated via video calls and social distancing being practiced this year, they look forward to commemorating it "in person, together with you and in a nation healed and united."