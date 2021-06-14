'Lord Ram's devotees being robbed': AAP, SP leaders allege scam in Ayodhya temple land deal

The Ram temple construction in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has run into controversy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders have levelled corruption charges in land purchase by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which was constituted by the Centre in February 2020 to oversee the temple's construction.

SP leader and former UP minister Pawan Pandey and AAP MP Sanjay Singh held separate press conferences on Sunday, claiming that land worth Rs 2 crore was bought at Rs 18.5 crore by the trust.

The AAP and SP leaders alleged that 1.208 hectares of land was purchased by two real estate dealers in Ayodhya for Rs 2 crore on March 18.

Within "10 minutes of the purchase", the same land was sold to the trust for Rs 18.5 crore, alleged Panday.

Seeking a CBI investigation into the land purchase, Panday asked, "How did the value of that piece of land increase from Rs 2 crore to Rs 18.5 crore within five minutes."

Meanwhile, the trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, refuted the allegations. Rai, who is also a senior leader of VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad), told the media on Sunday, "We have been seeing allegations against us for 100 years.

We were accused of killing Mahatma Gandhi; we do not worry about allegations." "I do not want to say anything, we will study [the allegations]," said Rai.

Trustee, Mayor signed as witnesses, claims SP

SP leader Pawan Pandey has claimed that one Baba Haridas sold the land to Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari who then sold it to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

The sale agreements and purchase list Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trustee Anil Mishra and Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay as witnesses, Pandey alleged.

"An RTGS (instant bank transfer) of Rs 17 crore was made. CBI should probe who made the payment and who received it," he stated. Pandey went on to say that the devotees of Lord Ram are being robbed in the name of construction of Ram Temple, and that the "Mayor and Trustee had complete knowledge of the game."

CBI, ED should investigate both transactions: AAP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also held a presser in this context. He alleged that Trustee Anil Mishra "is a listed as a witness in agreements pertaining to both the purchase of land at Rs 2 crore and the subsequent sale at Rs 18 crore." The AAP leader claimed that this is a case of "money laundering" and CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) "should immediately probe it."