LPG cylinder price left unchanged in metros except Kolkata; here are the latest rates

Prices of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were left unchanged in most metros on Saturday (August 1), except Kolkata after two months of rate hikes by oil marketing companies.

The retail price of an LPG cylinder was increased by 50 paise to Rs 621 in Kolkata from Rs 620.50 (per cylinder), according to data from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The country's top refiner supplies LPG under brand Indane.

The LPG cylinder prices are revised on the first day of every month basis the international fuel rates and US dollar-rupee exchange rates.

State-run marketers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) review the rates of LPG cylinders.

The cooking gas prices were increased marginally in June and July after three successive months of reductions. In the month of July, the price of an LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 1 in Delhi and Rs 3.5 in Mumbai.

The LPG cylinder rates went up to Rs 858.50 in Delhi in February, but as the COVID-19 fears hit global fuel demand in March, the prices went down to Rs 805.50.

Presently, the government subsidises 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms per household in a year. Past these 12 cylinders, the consumer has to buy them at the market price.

Here are the latest LPG cylinder prices (Indane -non-subsidised 14.2 kg):

Delhi- Rs 594

Kolkata- Rs 621

Mumbai- Rs 594

Chennai- Rs 610.50

Source: iocl.com