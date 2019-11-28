Maharashtra CM Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Sonia, Rahul to miss Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in

Maharashtra CM Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra during a swearing in ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai a few hours from now. This is the same venue where Bal Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder and Uddhav's father, addressed his famous Dussehra rallies. The swearing in ceremony will begin at 6:40 Pm with several dignitaries in attendance.

With this swearing, Uddhav will become the third leader from Shiv Sena to assume the office of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, and the first in last 20 years. The last Sena man to occupy the chief minister's chair was Narayan Rane in 1999, after Manohar Joshi, who in 1995 became the first CM from the party. He will be the eighth Maharashtra CM to take oath without being an MLA or MLC. He will also be the first member of Thackeray family to hold this post.

Along with Uddhav, two ministers each from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will take oath during the swearing in ceremony today. The office of Deputy CM will go to NCP, whereas Congress will get that position of Assembly Speaker.

05:59 pm: Rahul Gandhi too will not attend the swearing in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier today, Sonia Gandhi had expressed her inability to be present for the ceremony.

Rahul Gandhi in a letter to Uddhav Thackeray: I am glad that Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has come together to defeat the BJP's attempt to undermine our democracy. I regret that I am unable to be present at the function https://t.co/aa2JQCNMexpic.twitter.com/aGxGvjQaEj â ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

05:51 pm: Less than an hour left before the swearing in ceremony, Uddhav Thackeray is waiting for the auspicious time to leave for Shivaji Park.

05:30 pm: Common Minimum Programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Common Minimum Program of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance). pic.twitter.com/2qw2ECwRkU â ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

05:26 pm: The first Cabinet meeting of the new Mahqarashtra government will be held at Sahyadri guest house at 8:00 pm after the swearing in ceremony. The Nanar Refinery Project and bullet train project will be taken up during the meeting. A proposal to ensure 80 per cent reservation for locals in the existing and new companies will also be discussed.

05:22 pm: Congress president Sonia Gandhi pens a letter to Uddhav Thackeray informing that she will not be able to attend the swearing in ceremony. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have together under quite extraordinary circumstances, she said in her letter.

Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena: There will be a compulsion & a law will be enacted to ensure 80 percent reservation for locals in the existing & new companies. #Maharashtrahttps://t.co/81VIwuObmV â ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

05:20 pm: Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan congratulates Uddhav Thackeray ahead of his swearing in ceremony.

Sonia Gandhi in a letter to Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena,NCP&Congress have come together under quite extraordinary circumstances, at a time when country faces unprecedented threats from BJP. I regret that I'll not be able to be present at the ceremony (oath-taking). #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/wHs95Y7mV6 â ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

04:00 pm: Uddhav, six ministers to take oath today, says Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said that six leaders, two each from his party, the Shiv Sena and the Congress, will take oath as ministers on Thursday along with Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray in the swearing in ceremony today. Pawar also confirmed that he will not take oath as a minister on during the oath taking ceremony at Shivaji Park.

03:45 pm: Bombay HC refuses urgent hearing on plea against Uddhav's swearing-in

The Bombay High Court has refused to take up urgent hearing on a petition filed by a group of lawyers seeking a stay on the swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening. The petitioners sought an urgent hearing of their plea, saying the Shiv Sena and BJP should have stood by their pre-poll alliance and formed government. However, two different benches of the high court refused to take up the petition for hearing ahead of the swearing in ceremony.

