Maharashtra plans to suspend flights, trains coming from Delhi, Gujarat

Maharashtra government is considering suspending flights and train services to and from Delhi due to a spurt in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Maharashtra cabinet minister on Monday also said that the state government is contemplating on this matter and might take the final call in the next eight days. Cabinet Minister Vijay Waddetiwar said, "Maharashtra will soon take a call on whether it would allow flights, train and road travel to Delhi in view of the Covid surge in the national capital. The decision will be taken within eight days".

The minister added that the state government might also suspend trains and flight operations to and from Gujarat as well, NDTV reported.

"Along with Delhi, we are also looking at the condition in Gujarat. If Gujarat declares lockdown, then people will anyway not be able to come out of the state or go in," Waddetiwar told the channel.

On Monday, the Supreme Court also said that the pandemic situation in Delhi has worsened and has gone out of control in Gujarat. The court also questioned the Maharashtra government over its policy in mitigating the transmission rate of the infection.

The apex court asked the Centre and all states to file status reports within two days detailing steps taken to deal with the situation.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hinted at another lockdown to combat coronavirus transmission.

Pawar pointed out that people formed a crowd during festival time, including Diwali and Ganeshotsav. "In order to ensure safety, officials have been speaking to relevant departments to take necessary steps and after a thorough review of a situation over the next 2-3 days, the government will announce its steps, which could be another lockdown in Maharashtra," Pawar said in Pune.

In the past 24 hours Delhi recorded 6,746 fresh cases, Maharashtra 5,753, and Gujarat 1,495.

