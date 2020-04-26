Mann Ki Baat Highlights: 'Farmers ensure no one is hungry amid coronavirus lockdown,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's fight against coronavirus is people-driven. Every citizen of the country is a soldier in the fight against the pandemic, Narendra Modi also said, adding, 'I am proud that all of us are part of it. All of us are soldiers in this fight." PM Modi said this while addressing the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Here are the key highlights from his speech:

Heaping praises on farmers, Modi said, "Our farmers are working day and night in their fields to ensure that no one goes hungry. There are people who are giving up rents and there are people who are giving up their pension."

PM Modi also asked Indians to fall back on ancient teachings. The people around the world are falling back to Ayurveda and Yoga to fight coronavirus, he added.

Modi further thanked everyone for their support in combating coronavirus."I bow and respect the 130 crore people of this country for what they are doing during this time. Every sector has been innovating during this period. Whether it is people from Aviation or Railways, they are all working to make our lives easier. They are working hard to deliver medicines and other essentials to all parts of the country," he said.

A citizen can also join the fight as COVID-19 warrior by logging in to the COVID Warriors site, Modi added.

On Saturday, PM Modi had tweeted: "Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 am tomorrow." On March 24, Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. There are 24,942 coronavirus cases in India, including 5,210 cured or discharged/migrated and 779 deaths, according to the latest government data.

