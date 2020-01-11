Business Today
Loading...

Maradu flats to be bought down as per SC order

Kochi demolitions: As per a Supreme Court order to demolish illegal water front structures in Maradu municipality, a high rise apartment cpmplex was brought down

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: January 11, 2020  | 14:53 IST
The apartment complex also known as 'Holy Faith H20' was levelled in seconds through controlled implosion
Kochi demolitions: The residential complex in Maradu municipality comple xwas demolished at 11:18 am today

A high rise apartment complex was brought down through controlled implosion method as authorities began implementing a Supreme Court order to demolish four illegal water-front structures in Maradu municipality here on Saturday.

The residential complex was demolished at 11.18 am.

The 60-meter high 19-storey building, known as "Holy Faith H20, was levelled in seconds in a spectacular implosion.

Thousands of people watched the demolition from outside the evacuation zone.

A total of 343 waterfront flats were built in the complexes, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

The Apex Court had in September 2019 directed demolition of the apartment complexes within 138 days, a time line given by the Kerala government.

Also read:Anti CAA protests: Railway suffered losses of Rs 84 crore in West Bengal

Also read: JNU violence: 'She inspires us,' says Raghuram Rajan as he supports Deepika Padukone

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: maradu flat demolition | maradu flats demolition | maradu flat | maradu apartments demolition | maradu flat demolition video | maradu flat issue | maradu | maradu flat demolition case | maradu flat demolition latest | maradu flat news today | maradu flats real stor
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close