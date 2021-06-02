Woman officer-led CBI team in Dominica to bring back Mehul Choksi if extradited

Mehul Choksi will be brought back if expatriated to India by the CBI team led by Sharda Raut, the investigating officer in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Raut is in Dominica with six other officials, comprising another CBI officer, and is heading the operation to bring the fugitive businessman back to the country. If the Dominican court orders Mehul Choksi's deportation, he will be brought to New Delhi in a private jet by a team of Indian officials and will be put under arrest by Raut upon landing.

The Indian officials have had numerous meetings with Dominican authorities to ensure that India's case is represented resolutely when it comes up for hearing on Wednesday, India Today TV reported.

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) affidavit will be filed before the Dominican court (on Wednesday evening) along with detailed information regarding Mehul Choksi's illicit activities, explicating how he is an Indian citizen and on what foundation he should be deported to India.

The ED and CBI, through Dominican prosecutors, will try to convince the court that the man in their detention is a wanted accused in India since January 2018 and in accordance with the red notice by Interpol, he should be expatriated to the country immediately, sources said.

Mehul Choksi, who had taken the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using its Citizenship by Investment programme, never completed the process to surrender Indian citizenship.

As things stand, he is still an Indian national.

ED is reportedly in touch with the officials, comprising CBI officers who are in Dominica. The central financial probe agency has also shared tangible evidence against Mehul Choksi with them.

The fugitive businessman, who vanished mysteriously on May 23 from Antigua, was apprehended by Dominican police for entering the country illegally.

Mehul Choksi has also claimed that he was kidnapped from Antigua, probably by Indian and Antiguan officials, beaten up, and then taken forcibly to Dominica, where he was arrested by the police, as part of the conspiracy.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run PNB using letters of undertaking. Both are facing a CBI and ED probe.