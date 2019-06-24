Metro Man E Sreedharan resigns as Principal Advisor to Lucknow Metro Rail Corp

Padma Vibhushan E Sreedharan aka the Metro Man, has submitted his resignation as the Principal Advisor to Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) on Monday. The former Chief of Delhi Metro handed his resignation citing health issues. The LMRC has forwarded the resignation letter to the state government for approval.

Sreedharan who was appointed as LMRC's Principal Advisor on February 2014 is known for his experience in handling big Metro projects in the country.

LMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav said: "Sreedharan personally monitored the construction work of the North-South Corridor. His valuable guidance was crucial in construction of the underground section. I requested him not to resign but he said his health was not supporting him at this point of time."

The former Chief of Delhi Metro advised Chief Engineers to implement austerity measures and cut expenses on maintenance and operations.

Sreedharan is known for supervising the construction work of elevated tracks on the East-West Corridor to be built on a single pillar using lightweight technology. It brought down the total budget of the project by 15.9 per cent from Rs 5,396 crore to Rs 4,538 crore.

Separately, following Delhi CM's proposal of giving free rides to women on Delhi Metro, Sreedharan wrote to PM Modi and made it clear that he was not in favour of such a proposal. In his letter to the Prime Minister on June 10, Sreedharan wrote, "One shareholder cannot take a unilateral decision to give concession to one section of community and push Delhi Metro in to inefficiency and bankruptcy."

