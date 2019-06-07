MHADA Pune Board Lottery 2019 results declared; check winners at mhada.gov.in

The lottery results for Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Pune Board was announced today June 7. All the applicants of MHADA Lottery Pune Board can check the lottery process at lottery.mhada.gov.in.

The announcements of the lucky draw started at 10 am at Pune's Alpa Bachat Bhawan.

This time, the MHADA board had received around 41,501 applications for the 4,756 available flats. The lucky draw is for 1RK, 1 BHK, 2BHK and row houses.

Where to check results of MHADA Pune Lottery Board 2019:

1) To check the live streaming, go to the official website of MHADA Pune

2) To read the latest updates, individuals can visit the official websites -- mhada.maharashtra.gov.in, [mhada.gov.in]mhada.gov.in or lottery.mhada.gov.in

On June 2, MHADA declared the results of Mumbai Board Lottery 2019

Apart from Pune and Mumbai Board Lottery 2019, the other MHADA boards are Aurangabad Board Lottery 2019 and Nashik Board Lottery 2019

The registration for the Pune Lottery Board 2019 had started on 2 March 2019 and it ended on 22 May 2019. This year's lottery was delayed by the imposition of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections 2019