MLC polls: Uddhav Thackeray's assets worth Rs 143 crore but owns no car, reveals affidavit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has total assets worth Rs 143.26 crore, including moveable and immovable, but he does not own a car, according to his election affidavit submitted before the Election Commission of India for state Legislative Council polls. The Maharashtra CM is not a member of either Houses of the state Legislature currently, and is contesting his first election ever. Thackeray is all set to enter the Legislative Council unopposed as the Congress on Monday announced it would withdraw one of its two nominees.

As per the affidavit, Thackeray has Rs 2.05 lakh cash in hand. Thackeray family's -- excluding Uddhav's two sons -- moveable assets are worth Rs 60.89 crore while immovable assets are Rs 80.3 crore. The family's liabilities are worth Rs 15.50 crore, including loans. Thackeray's personal assets are worth Rs 76.59 crore -- Rs 52.44 crore immovable and Rs 24.14 crore movable.

His wife, Rashmi Thackeray, who's the editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, has assets worth Rs 65.09 crore, including Rs 28.92 crore immovable and Rs 36.16 crore movable. The affidavit states she earns her income from various resources and businesses. Through Hindu Undivided Family, the CM has Rs 1.58 crore worth movable assets.

Thackeray, who has availed loans worth Rs 4.06 crore in his name, has listed salary, interest, dividend and capital gain as sources of income. In total, there are 23 police complaints against the Sena chief, 14 of which are for publication of "defamatory" content or cartoons in 'Saamana' and its sister Hindi newspaper 'Dupahar Ka Saamana'. Both his sons, Aditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray, are not dependent on him, so no information has been given on their assets. His elder son Aaditya Thackeray is his cabinet colleague in the state assembly.

Notably, it's important for polls to be held on May 21 because as per rules, Thackeray needs get elected to either house before completing six months in office of the chief minister. Otherwise, he will cease to be a CM. The council polls will be held for nine Assembly seats on May 21. The opposition party, BJP, has fielded four candidates, while Congress-Shiv Sen- NCP coalition -- also known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- has fielded candidates on five seats, which means these polls will go unopposed. The governor has allowed polls to be held after the Maharashtra CM talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over political situation in the state.

With PTI inputs