Modi govt holds cabinet meet on Day 1 of lockdown: Key announcements

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place on Wednesday. The meeting took a few key decisions including the extension of scheme for rebate of state and central taxes on apparel export and the construction of the Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also spoke about PM Modi's announcement. Here are the key decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting today:

The Cabinet approved the extension of scheme for rebate of state and central taxes and levies on export of garments and made-ups from April 1 till the scheme is merged with remission of duties and taxes on exported products.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover by Ministry of Railways. The total length will be 22 km and will be made at a cost of Rs 1,285 crore. The project is expected to be completed by 2024-25.

CCEA approved the recapitalisation of regional rural banks to improve their capital to risk weighted assets ratio. It also approved the utilisation of Rs 670 crore as central government share for the scheme.

Transfer of 8 acres of defence land at Old Cantonment, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for construction of Kendriya Vidyalaya was approved by the Cabinet.

Cabinet approved the transfer of 5 acre of defence land in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for construction of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

A MoU between India and Germany for technological cooperation in the railway sector was also approved by the Cabinet.

During the briefing Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Cabinet kept social distancing in mind and that if India were to fight coronavirus then people must stay at home or maintain social distance. "The nation accepted and welcomed the decision of 21 days lockdown. If we are to protect ourselves from Corona, then this was necessary to save our lives," he added.

Javadekar said that there were only a few do's to fight coronavirus -- stay at home, sanitise hands, if any symptom such as cough, cold, fever show then one should approach doctor, as well as maintain social distancing.

