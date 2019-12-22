Modi rally Live Updates: PM kick-starts Delhi election campaign amidst CAA protests

Prime Minister has arrived at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to address over two lakh people as he kick-starts his Assembly election campaign Delhi today. The PM's election rally is being held amidst widespread protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in several states. The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year, and all parties including the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress are trying their best gain power in the Union Territory. During his rally at the Ramlila Maidan, the PM would also handover ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies. An elaborate security arrangement has been made for the rally. According to a senior police official, 20 companies of outside force will be deployed. Each company has 70-80 personnel.

1.32 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ramlila Maidan.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ramlila Maidan. He will address a rally here, shortly.

1.22 PM: PM Modi is a 'Messiah' for poor: Delhi BJP President MP Manoj Tiwari at BJP's mega rally in Ramlila Maidan.

1.16 PM: The Delhi Traffic Police releases traffic advisory in wake of PM Modi's rally.

1.00 PM: A huge gathering at Ramlila Maidan for PM Modi's mega rally.

12.45 PM: Opposition trying to disturb religious harmony: Lekhi

Opposition trying to disturb religious harmony: BJP National Spokesperson & MP M_Lekhi at BJP's mega rally in New Delhi

12.35 PM: BJP supporters before PM Modi's rally in Delhi.

12.20 PM: As part of the security arrangement in wake of the CAA protests, traffic police personnel have been deployed along the route to be taken by the prime minister. Senior officials will keep an eye on the social media to stop rumour-mongering.

12.02 AM: Performers from J&K will present a performance as a thank you gesture for PM Modi for revoking Article 370 in J&K.

11.00 AM: A total of 11 lakh signatures by residents of unauthorised colonies will be handed over to Modi as a "thankyou gesture".