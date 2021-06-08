Levi's knows the big pandemic secret

If you have put on weight or even lost a few kilos amid the COVID-19 pandemic, then you are in line with a significant number of people. Nothing will indicate to you your fluctuating weight than a good old pair of jeans. Turns out, more than 25 per cent of Levi's customers have a new size.

Chip Bergh, CEO of Levi's, told Associated Press in an interview, "The number of people who are in a new size is pretty staggering. Some people gained weight during the pandemic, and many people lost weight. But both on the men's side of the business and women's side. More than 25 per cent of consumers have a new size today."

Additionally, a recent study of 3,000 US adults by the American Psychological Association showed that 42 per cent of respondents have gained undesirable weight. As much as 18 per cent said that they lost more weight than they wanted.

Moreover, the pandemic has brought out everyone's love for loose and comfortable clothes. Bergh said that when buying new clothes for their changing weights, they also take a look at what the latest trends are. "And then they're taking a look at what are the trends, and this new looser fit that we led early on in the pandemic is definitely taking hold. And our competitors have copied it," he said.

Talking about fashion trends, Bergh said that this is the beginning of a new denim cycle. "During the pandemic, consumers went much more casual. Obviously, they were working from home. Everybody was Zooming. And so it was mid-chest up and who knows what they were wearing below their waist. It could have been pajamas or sweat pants," further adding that jeans maintained its share of apparel.

As people are coming out of lockdown, there is a resurgence of denim, he said.

