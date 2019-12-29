MP Pollution Control Board agreed to replace Chinese firm's foreign directors with Indian official as accused, says RTI

Fearing impact on foreign investment, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board has agreed to a proposal from a Chinese firm to replace its five foreign directors with an Indian official as an accused in a case of violation of environment laws, says an RTI reply.

The directors of a China-based construction equipment manufacturing firm were booked last year in the case. However, the MPPCB held a meeting last month in which it agreed to replace the foreign directors with an Indian staffer.

While discussing the proposal, members of the board expressed the view that the state government is, at present, laying more emphasis on overseas investment for industrial promotion and in this context, foreign investment will be impacted if the five directors of the foreign firm living in China are made accused in the case, said the documents received in response to an RTI application filed by social activist Ajay Dubey.

Hence, the state pollution control board has approved to make senior manager (human resources) of the firm as a "party" in place of five Chinese directors in the case filed by the board itself before the court, they said.

However, the MPPCB has made it clear that this case was an exception and cannot be cited for any future references, the documents said.

As per state government norms, a firm needs to take permission from the state pollution control board for increase in products or production capacity but during inspections in December 2017 and January 2018, it was found that the firm, based in Pithampur, had installed machinery and done construction (at the site) allegedly without taking the requisite permission, a punishable offence, according to the official documents.

The board then filed a case before the chief magistrate, Dhar, last year under relevant provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, against five directors of the firm who are based in China and one authorised signatory, they said.

The firm in March this year filed an application before the court, requesting it to make the senior manager (HR) an accused in place of five of its directors citing a resolution passed by the firm's board in June 2010 that authorised the Indian staff concerned to be a party in civil and criminal cases against the company, the documents said.

Hence, it was proposed that the board give its approval for the exclusion of five directors and inclusion of Indian staff in the case, which was later approved by the board.

"It is a serious offence. How can Madhya Pradesh pollution control board give such an approval based on some internal communication? The court should look into this aspect while deciding the case," said Dubey.

