'Much water has gone above head', says Delhi HC on 8 deaths in Batra Hospital

The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the Centre to supply 490 metric tonnes of allocated oxygen to Delhi during the day itself or face contempt action, taking note of eight deaths at Batra Hospital in the city due to lack of oxygen supply.

"Much water has gone above head. Now we mean business. Enough is enough," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asserted while declining the Centre's request to defer the order till Monday or for half-an-hour.

"Do you mean we will shut our eyes to people dying in Delhi?" the bench asked when the Centre's counsel said the oxygen crisis is before the Supreme Court also which will make its order public on Saturday.

The bench said the Centre has made an allocation of 490 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi and "you fulfill it".

